Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

