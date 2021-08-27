Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 202.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,558 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

