Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 593,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

