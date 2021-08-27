Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

