Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.