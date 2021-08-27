Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

