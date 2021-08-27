Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

