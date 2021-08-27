Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

