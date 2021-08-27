Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $273.62 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

