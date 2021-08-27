Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 793,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,523,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

