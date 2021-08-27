Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 18,390 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV opened at $102.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.