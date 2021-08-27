Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,420,000 after buying an additional 465,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $198.25 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

