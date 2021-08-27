Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97.

