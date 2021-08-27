Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.74% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $237,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 553,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,787,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,136 shares of company stock worth $3,631,769. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.