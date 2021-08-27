Kryll Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $38,408.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.