K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.95

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.95 ($14.06) and traded as high as €12.06 ($14.18). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.04 ($14.16), with a volume of 1,171,891 shares changing hands.

SDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.92 ($12.85).

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

