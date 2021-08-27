KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.13% of KT worth $77,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

