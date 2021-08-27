LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 8,200 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 24.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.45. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

