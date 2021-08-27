LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

