LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires Shares of 4,463 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

