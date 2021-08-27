LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 134.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.42% of Agora worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 507,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

