LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for about 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 1.35% of Alteryx worth $77,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,415. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

