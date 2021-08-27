LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $101,715,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 630.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $15.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. 506,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.56. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

