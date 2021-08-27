LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. 629,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.