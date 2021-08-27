LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $920,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 654,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,280. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05, a PEG ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

