LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $57,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 429,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $111,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,421.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $273.42. 950,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

