LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,245. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

