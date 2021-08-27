LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. The company had a trading volume of 844,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

