LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,308 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $198,874,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 39.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,675,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

