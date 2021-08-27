LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $11.96 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $9,146,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 78.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.4% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 55,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,703. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

