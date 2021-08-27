LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $35.72 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.37% of Credicorp worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,879. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

