LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $36.30 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.20% of Affirm worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

