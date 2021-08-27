LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $44.23 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $557,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 140.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 124,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 213.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $282.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,992. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

