LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $54.98 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $54,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. 1,148,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,751. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

