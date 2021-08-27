LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $60 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $60,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

