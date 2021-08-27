LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $73.40 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.36% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $73,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 2,182,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,032. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,278,883 shares of company stock worth $1,409,577,172. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.