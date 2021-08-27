LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.32% of C3.ai worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 in the last quarter.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.