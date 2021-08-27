LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE EL traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.82. The company had a trading volume of 866,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.93.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

