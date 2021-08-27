LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.08% of Unity Software worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,704.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846.

Unity Software stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.51. 1,411,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

