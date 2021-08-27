LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $27.52 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 405,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,523,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.08% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

UiPath stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,086. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

