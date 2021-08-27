LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,825. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.