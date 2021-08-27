LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 10,888 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 3.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.29% of Zscaler worth $86,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

ZS stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,359. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

