LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 147,454 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $52,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

