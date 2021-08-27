LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 22,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Datadog worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Datadog by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $103,727.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock worth $183,349,674 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,715. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -793.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

