LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 4,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $494.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

