LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 8,038 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 619,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,183. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

