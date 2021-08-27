LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.08% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 909,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

