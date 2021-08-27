LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases Shares of 3,738 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.50. 551,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

