LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.17% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 4,101,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,186. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

KC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

