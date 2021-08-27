LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,292 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $46,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $59,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 911,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after buying an additional 185,634 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. 589,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,577. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

